Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Acquires 7,973 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 117,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,973 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,223,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,511,000 after buying an additional 72,188 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000.

Shares of SCHV opened at $28.01 on Thursday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.02 and its 200 day moving average is $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

