M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,948 Shares of Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG)

M&T Bank Corp cut its stake in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Evergy were worth $11,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the first quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter worth $1,728,000. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 124.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Evergy Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:EVRG opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.34 and its 200 day moving average is $66.16. Evergy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $70.36.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NASDAQ:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.12). Evergy had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EVRG. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Evergy from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. UBS Group raised Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Evergy in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.19.

Evergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

Featured Stories

