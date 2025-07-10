Round Rock Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. True Vision MN LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. True Vision MN LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.1% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Slagle Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.8% during the first quarter. Slagle Financial LLC now owns 18,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:DELL opened at $126.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.02. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $147.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.57.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.13). Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a negative return on equity of 226.48%. The company had revenue of $23.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DELL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. TD Cowen raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $1,222,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 25,912,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,168,289,707.07. This trade represents a 27.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.20, for a total value of $78,875,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 960,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,158,310. This represents a 39.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,113,977 shares of company stock worth $1,471,321,229 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

