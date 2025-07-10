iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by tru Independence LLC

tru Independence LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 337 shares during the quarter. tru Independence LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $302,005,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,804,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,602,679,000 after buying an additional 3,557,370 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after buying an additional 3,362,038 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,704.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 3,403,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,452,000 after buying an additional 3,353,679 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 20.2%

Shares of IEFA opened at $83.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.90. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

