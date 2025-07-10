CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Decreased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lowered its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 86,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 19,533 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $268,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 8,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dennis Suskind sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.28, for a total transaction of $271,280.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,915 shares in the company, valued at $790,781.20. This represents a 25.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.56, for a total transaction of $817,680.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,471,824. The trade was a 35.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,400 shares of company stock valued at $3,680,610. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CME opened at $275.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.73 and its 200-day moving average is $258.73. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $193.17 and a 1-year high of $290.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.44.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 57.71%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $282.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CME Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $259.87.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CME

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.