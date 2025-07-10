Roth Capital Has Positive View of New Found Gold Q2 Earnings

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for New Found Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

New Found Gold Price Performance

NFGC stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

New Found Gold Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Sprott Inc. grew its holdings in New Found Gold by 817.7% in the first quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 898,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 800,500 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 668.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 633,722 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 693,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 157,749 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 150,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 636,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 130,995 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.

