Roth Capital Has Positive View of New Found Gold Q2 Earnings

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) – Roth Capital raised their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for New Found Gold in a report released on Tuesday, July 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now expects that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for New Found Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.19) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for New Found Gold’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.
New Found Gold Price Performance
NFGC stock opened at $1.34 on Thursday. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of $0.93 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company has a market cap of $307.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.38 and a 200 day moving average of $1.51.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold
New Found Gold Company Profile
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. It primarily explores for gold deposit. The company holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 96 mineral licenses and 6,659 claims covering an area of 166,475 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Kingsway project located in Gander, Newfoundland.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than New Found Gold
- What is a Microcap Stock? Everything You Need to Know
- AI Chip Arms Race: 3 Must-Watch Equipment Stocks
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Will Oracle’s Cloud and AI Deals Propel It to New Highs?
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.