Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 185,121 Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT)

Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 185,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,430,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,493,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 41,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 9,676 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 61.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,988,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 145,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF by 606.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 96,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 82,604 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCT stock opened at $18.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.47. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $18.96.

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0721 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2029. BSCT was launched on Sep 12, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

