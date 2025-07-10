Allworth Financial LP Grows Position in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,771,043 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,499 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP owned about 11.43% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $30,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF during the first quarter worth $191,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF by 95.1% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 17,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 39.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

SMB opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. VanEck Short Muni ETF has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $17.29.

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

