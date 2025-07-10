Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Morgan Sindall Group plc (LON:MGNS – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4,750 ($64.56) and last traded at GBX 4,500 ($61.16), with a volume of 7145 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,550 ($61.84).

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($61.16) price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -68.20 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,971.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,651.78.

Morgan Sindall Group plc, the Partnerships, Fit Out and Construction Services Group, reported an annual revenue of £4.5bn in the full year 2024. The Group employs over 8,000 employees and operates in the public, regulated and private sectors. It reports through six divisions of Partnership Housing, Mixed Use Partnerships, Fit Out, Construction, Infrastructure and Property Services.

