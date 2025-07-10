MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA) Upgraded at Jones Trading

Jones Trading upgraded shares of MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on MFA Financial from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen cut MFA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $10.00 target price on MFA Financial and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.92.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MFA
MFA Financial Trading Up 0.5%
MFA Financial (NYSE:MFA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $57.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.80 million. MFA Financial had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 18.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MFA Financial will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
MFA Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. MFA Financial’s payout ratio is 146.94%.
Institutional Trading of MFA Financial
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MFA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MFA Financial by 823.4% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,923 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFA Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $121,000. 65.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About MFA Financial
MFA Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. It invests in residential mortgage securities, including non-agency mortgage-backed securities, agency MBS, and credit risk transfer securities; residential whole loans, including purchased performing loans, purchased credit deteriorated, and non-performing loans; and mortgage servicing rights related assets.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MFA Financial
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for MFA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.