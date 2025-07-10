Analysts Set Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR) Target Price at $5.63

Shares of Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.63.

VOR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Vor Biopharma in a report on Friday, May 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of Vor Biopharma from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Citizens Jmp cut shares of Vor Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th.

Vor Biopharma Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Vor Biopharma

VOR opened at $2.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.88. Vor Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.13 and a 12-month high of $3.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Vor Biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in Vor Biopharma by 106.1% in the 1st quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 51,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 26,535 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vor Biopharma by 218.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 58,247 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Vor Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vor Biopharma

Vor Biopharma Inc operates as a clinical-stage cell and genome engineering company. Its lead product is tremtelectogene empogeditemcel (trem-cel), an engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) product candidate that is in phase 1/2 trial to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies.

