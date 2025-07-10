Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Get Verve Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Verve Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Verve Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $441,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 144,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 20,483 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Verve Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Verve Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verve Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.