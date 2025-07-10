Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.57.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VERV. Wall Street Zen upgraded Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Verve Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. William Blair downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Verve Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Verve Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $11.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $988.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.40. Verve Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.86 and a fifty-two week high of $11.41.
Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $0.36. Verve Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a negative net margin of 303.64%. The business had revenue of $32.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.
Verve Therapeutics Company Profile
Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver; and VERVE-102, a product candidate that targets the PCSK9 gene for the treatment of HeFH.
