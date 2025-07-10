Brokerages Set Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Target Price at $4.90

Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.90.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BLND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price target on shares of Blend Labs in a report on Monday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Blend Labs from $5.60 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Blend Labs from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Blend Labs from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Blend Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Blend Labs Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $3.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $924.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.55. Blend Labs has a 1 year low of $2.29 and a 1 year high of $5.53.

In related news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 75,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $249,876.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,065,937 shares in the company, valued at $20,017,592.10. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Kneafsey sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.46, for a total value of $69,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 766,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,652,429.08. This trade represents a 2.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 179,850 shares of company stock worth $604,014 in the last 90 days. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blend Labs

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company’s stock.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

Further Reading

