Morgan Stanley Cuts RXO (NYSE:RXO) Price Target to $21.00

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

RXO has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RXO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.87.

NYSE RXO opened at $17.23 on Monday. RXO has a 12 month low of $12.19 and a 12 month high of $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.66.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). RXO had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that RXO will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 228.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of RXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 1,990.2% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of RXO by 234.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RXO by 52.5% in the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

