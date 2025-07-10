Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Price Target Raised to $136.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.92.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial Price Performance

PRU stock opened at $106.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Prudential Financial has a 52-week low of $90.38 and a 52-week high of $130.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.11.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.11. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential bought 1,675,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $48,000,009.92. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 3,168,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,744,723.04. The trade was a 112.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prudential Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Inceptionr LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $249,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 117,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.