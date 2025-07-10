WNS (NYSE:WNS) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of WNS (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) from a moderate buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WNS. William Blair lowered WNS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.94.

Get WNS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WNS

WNS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WNS opened at $74.92 on Monday. WNS has a fifty-two week low of $42.62 and a fifty-two week high of $74.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. WNS had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that WNS will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WNS

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 4,316.0% in the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 568,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,939,000 after purchasing an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in WNS in the 1st quarter worth about $332,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WNS by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in WNS by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 132,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in WNS during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.36% of the company’s stock.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through TSLU, MRHP, HCLS, and BFSI segments. It engages in diversified business, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure, utilities, shipping, and logistics; healthcare and life sciences; banking, financial services, and insurance; and Hi-tech and professional services, as well as procurement.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WNS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WNS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.