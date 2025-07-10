Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Raised to $115.00

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SF. TD Cowen cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $124.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $106.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Stifel Financial from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Stifel Financial from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $108.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $99.55. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $73.27 and a 1 year high of $120.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.15). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.18%.

Insider Activity at Stifel Financial

In other news, Director Michael J. Zimmerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.69, for a total transaction of $966,900.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 45,833 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,592.77. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 27,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,920,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stifel Financial

(Get Free Report)

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.