Analysts Set Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO) Price Target at $21.70

Eldorado Gold Corporation (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.50.

EGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised Eldorado Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Eldorado Gold from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th.

Eldorado Gold Stock Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $19.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. Eldorado Gold has a 52-week low of $13.29 and a 52-week high of $21.79.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO – Get Free Report) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.04). Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $341.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.83 million. Analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eldorado Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Mudita Advisors LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 54.9% in the first quarter. Mudita Advisors LLP now owns 519,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eldorado Gold by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 798,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after acquiring an additional 266,048 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its position in Eldorado Gold by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,262,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,329 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Eldorado Gold by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 115,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 36,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru mines located in Turkey; Lamaque complex located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

