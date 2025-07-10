iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ITOS shares. Raymond James Financial set a $12.00 price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $12.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush lowered shares of iTeos Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $10.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $391.54 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.79. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $18.13.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.14. On average, equities analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David Hallal sold 38,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.24, for a total value of $391,454.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 43,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $439,707.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 153,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,542,108.06. This trade represents a 22.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,939,307 shares of company stock valued at $16,202,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 74.4% in the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,649,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,798 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 32.3% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,075,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,358,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 342.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,068,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,477 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 90.6% in the first quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,448,000 after purchasing an additional 831,883 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,210,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

