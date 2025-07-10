CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.71.
CDW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on CDW from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays cut their target price on CDW from $223.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on CDW from $222.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CDW from $236.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,746,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,683,767,000 after buying an additional 72,550 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in CDW by 5.6% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,695,937 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $592,311,000 after acquiring an additional 195,511 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,535,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $614,220,000 after acquiring an additional 54,341 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in CDW by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,792,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $447,596,000 after acquiring an additional 378,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in CDW by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CDW opened at $180.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.66. CDW has a 1 year low of $137.31 and a 1 year high of $241.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93.
CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.19. CDW had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 54.90%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. CDW’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 26th were paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. CDW’s payout ratio is 30.98%.
CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.
