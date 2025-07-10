Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 317,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGRGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

Analyst Recommendations for Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR)

