Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 863.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 230,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 206,758 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 179.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 495,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 317,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 1,249,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.85.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

