Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Receives $13.39 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.39.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VYGR shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $10.00 price objective on Voyager Therapeutics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Voyager Therapeutics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics Trading Up 9.1%
Shares of NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.99. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.65 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The firm has a market cap of $192.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 0.85.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $6.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 million. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 126.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Voyager Therapeutics
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Navigating Solar Headwinds: 3 Stocks Built to Last
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.