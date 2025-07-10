CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Receives $32.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

YOU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded CLEAR Secure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of CLEAR Secure in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Kenneth L. Cornick sold 315,591 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $7,896,086.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 64,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,624,673.70. The trade was a 82.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Adam Wiener sold 3,000 shares of CLEAR Secure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 212,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,847,435. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 960,964 shares of company stock valued at $24,238,299 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 132.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 13,499 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CLEAR Secure by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,698,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,519,000 after acquiring an additional 501,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $1,695,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 1st quarter worth about $1,413,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth about $37,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLEAR Secure stock opened at $28.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day moving average of $25.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure has a 1-year low of $18.23 and a 1-year high of $38.88.

CLEAR Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $211.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.02 million. CLEAR Secure had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 115.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CLEAR Secure will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

