Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Raised to $104.00

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $91.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HOOD. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.71.

HOOD opened at $94.54 on Monday. Robinhood Markets has a twelve month low of $13.98 and a twelve month high of $100.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 2.36.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.12 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 48.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven M. Quirk sold 92,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.96, for a total transaction of $7,838,154.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 136,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,585,485.44. This trade represents a 40.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.27, for a total transaction of $69,952,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,472,702 shares of company stock worth $179,396,832. Company insiders own 14.47% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter worth $277,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,177,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,867,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,847,000 after buying an additional 1,634,599 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 335.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,185,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,202,000 after buying an additional 3,994,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Robinhood Markets during the 1st quarter valued at about $445,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

