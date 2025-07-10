The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Receives GBX 3,906 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,906 ($53.09).

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SGE shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($20.39) price target on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd.

In other news, insider Steve Hare bought 3,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,206 ($16.39) per share, for a total transaction of £37,096.56 ($50,416.63). 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LON SGE opened at GBX 1,247 ($16.95) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.00. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.47, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,247.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,249.41. The Sage Group has a 52-week low of GBX 960 ($13.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,349 ($18.33).

The Sage Group (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported GBX 20.80 ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter. The Sage Group had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 11.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Sage Group will post 42.1496095 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Sage Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

