Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Albany International Corporation (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AIN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Albany International from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Albany International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Albany International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd.

Shares of NYSE:AIN opened at $70.87 on Thursday. Albany International has a 52 week low of $57.71 and a 52 week high of $95.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. Albany International had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $288.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albany International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.55%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in Albany International by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP now owns 28,164 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after buying an additional 4,307 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Albany International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,493,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $279,403,000 after buying an additional 12,687 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Albany International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,349,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Albany International by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,875 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,381,000 after buying an additional 9,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

