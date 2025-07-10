Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) Chairman Sells $2,011,446.00 in Stock

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) Chairman David E. Constable sold 38,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $2,011,446.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 792,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,272,526.97. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Fluor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FLR opened at $51.67 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.34. Fluor Corporation has a twelve month low of $29.20 and a twelve month high of $60.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Fluor had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Fluor Corporation will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FLR shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Fluor in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fluor from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $55.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price objective on Fluor in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fluor

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLR. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Fluor during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fluor by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Fluor by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fluor by 222.9% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Fluor by 121.5% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

Further Reading

