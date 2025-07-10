Leavell Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $5,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Titleist Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Napa Wealth Management grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Napa Wealth Management now owns 749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $581.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $556.06 and its 200 day moving average is $553.80. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $458.82 and a 1-year high of $624.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.12.
About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Why Constellation, Cameco & NuScale Should Be on Your Radar
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- Tesla Stock Could Accelerate on New EV Tax Legislation
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- Why Marvell Could Be the Smartest AI Bet Under $80
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.