Quotient Wealth Partners LLC Raises Position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX)

Quotient Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $1,762,522,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,899,903 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,492,041,000 after acquiring an additional 6,216,199 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 36,165,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,230,293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344,571 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 11,720.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,577,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $260,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 3,752,430 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $335,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535,007 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total value of $5,348,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 178,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,077,243.74. This represents a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.54, for a total transaction of $477,956.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 18,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,420.70. This trade represents a 19.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 461,970 shares of company stock valued at $47,755,193. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $102.96 on Thursday. Boston Scientific Corporation has a one year low of $71.88 and a one year high of $107.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

