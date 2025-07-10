Leavell Investment Management Inc. Sells 952 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 952 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF worth $4,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 85,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,524,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,779,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.90 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a one year low of $99.74 and a one year high of $100.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.01.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

