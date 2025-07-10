Lbp Am Sa Purchases 487 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Lbp Am Sa increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 76.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 5.8% in the first quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Workday by 32.9% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,056 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 17.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. boosted its stake in Workday by 6.9% in the first quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 11,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $255.00 price target on Workday and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.68.

Workday Trading Down 0.1%

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $240.17 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.21. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $199.81 and a 52 week high of $294.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $249.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.22. Workday had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Workday news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total value of $1,437,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares in the company, valued at $42,747,168.62. This represents a 3.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carl M. Eschenbach sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.43, for a total value of $1,496,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,440.96. This trade represents a 80.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,003 shares of company stock worth $61,713,656. 19.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

