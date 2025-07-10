Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC Has $531,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM)

Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the quarter. Adapt Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF stock opened at $62.25 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a one year low of $49.29 and a one year high of $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.05.

About John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

