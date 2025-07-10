Sharpepoint LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Sharpepoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Sharpepoint LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 27.5%

Shares of ITA opened at $188.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.81. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $129.14 and a 12-month high of $189.18.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

