Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 3,350 Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSE:SABA – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,138 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II during the fourth quarter worth $655,000. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 81,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,825 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 152.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,436,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,016,000 after acquiring an additional 866,503 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 933.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 716,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 698,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,328,000 after purchasing an additional 184,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

SABA opened at $9.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.85. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

