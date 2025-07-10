Sharpepoint LLC Grows Stock Position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Sharpepoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 10,334 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,426,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $630,007,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272,674 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the fourth quarter worth $127,397,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,721,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,001,407,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859,104 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 90.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,587,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,453,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,706,000 after purchasing an additional 814,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NLY. Jones Trading reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a one year low of $16.60 and a one year high of $22.11. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Annaly Capital Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

