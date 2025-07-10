Forza Wealth Management LLC Has $606,000 Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Forza Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $25,773,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,577,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 123.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BR opened at $238.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.71 and a 12 month high of $247.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $239.39 and a 200-day moving average of $235.93.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 12th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 52.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BR shares. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $250.83.

In other news, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.08, for a total transaction of $864,392.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 30,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,227.36. This trade represents a 10.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total transaction of $855,796.82. Following the sale, the vice president owned 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,829.02. This represents a 37.25% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock valued at $4,352,298. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

