FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Holdings Boosted by Sharpepoint LLC

Sharpepoint LLC boosted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Sharpepoint LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of FS KKR Capital by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:FSK opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.33. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52-week low of $17.42 and a 52-week high of $24.10. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.96.

FS KKR Capital Cuts Dividend

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $400.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.22 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 11.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 18th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSK shares. B. Riley began coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

Get Our Latest Report on FSK

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.