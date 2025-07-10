Rock Point Advisors LLC Purchases 403 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB)

Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,110,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,652,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761,014 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,768,000 after purchasing an additional 40,948 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $317,690,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,683,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,100 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,605,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,892,000 after acquiring an additional 33,017 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.48.

M&T Bank Price Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $200.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. M&T Bank Corporation has a 52 week low of $148.27 and a 52 week high of $225.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $183.94.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 10.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 36.17%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert E. Sadler, Jr. sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.52, for a total value of $1,229,584.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 23,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,806.40. This represents a 22.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

