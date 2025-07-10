Lbp Am Sa Sells 132,035 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Lbp Am Sa lessened its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 132,035 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $6,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 187.3% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 595.8% during the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.48, for a total value of $283,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 27,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,847,511.24. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 3,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $689,253.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 48,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,683,737.60. This represents a 7.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,749 shares of company stock valued at $40,942,387 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

ICE stock opened at $181.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.17. The company has a market capitalization of $104.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. Intercontinental Exchange Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.29 and a 1-year high of $183.99.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ICE shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

