Sharpepoint LLC Buys Shares of 18,515 Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Sharpepoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 18,515 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Celestica by 109.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Up 3.5%

CLS opened at $161.16 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.96. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.25 and a 52 week high of $164.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 44.40 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC reduced their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Argus reduced their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.64.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

