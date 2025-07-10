Barclays Issues Positive Forecast for Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Stock Price

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $476.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $415.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Trane Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $475.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $416.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $405.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $434.00.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.5%

TT opened at $433.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.15. Trane Technologies has a one year low of $298.15 and a one year high of $438.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $424.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $380.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.25. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 36.10% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 5th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Donald E. Simmons sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,980.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 3,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,340. The trade was a 49.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 23.4% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

