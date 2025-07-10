iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by CFO4Life Group LLC

CFO4Life Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IUSB. NFP Retirement Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 9,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 27,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF stock opened at $45.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.58. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

