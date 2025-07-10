Rock Point Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 160,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,421 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLY has been the subject of several research reports. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $20.15 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE:NLY opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.66. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.22. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 1-year low of $16.60 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 15.31%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.18%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

