CFO4Life Group LLC Acquires New Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CFO4Life Group LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,845 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $670,565,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $80,206,000. Alkeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,976,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $368,276,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Expedia Group by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 854,262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $159,175,000 after acquiring an additional 361,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Expedia Group by 18,141.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353,346 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $59,397,000 after acquiring an additional 351,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $176.09 on Thursday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.20 and a 1-year high of $207.73. The company has a market cap of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.85.

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The online travel company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.02). Expedia Group had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 29th. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.87%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EXPE shares. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.19.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

