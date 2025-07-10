Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,001 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,066 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,001 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after purchasing an additional 18,712,246 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,975,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,210,348,000 after purchasing an additional 534,740 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,239 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 10,738,289 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $453,762,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457,053 shares during the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.56 and a 52-week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.00.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 15.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Argus set a $43.00 price target on Truist Financial in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

