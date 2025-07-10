Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL) Stake Lifted by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $238,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:OMFL opened at $57.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1-year low of $46.79 and a 1-year high of $58.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.94.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

