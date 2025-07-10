NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Holdings Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 41.3% in the 4th quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. The trade was a 10.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on NEE. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

NextEra Energy Stock Up 1.7%

NEE stock opened at $73.67 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.67.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 85.02%.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

