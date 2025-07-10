Bridges Investment Management Inc. Sells 540 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 103,831.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,866,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,278,292,000 after purchasing an additional 14,852,076 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,407,908,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,747,214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,730,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,740,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,757,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,304,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.61.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:LLY opened at $787.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $767.12 and its 200-day moving average is $800.05. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $745.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Articles

