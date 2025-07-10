Forza Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Forza Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Forza Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Forza Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $3,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 52,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $34,916,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 4,514 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $691,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $301,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

DFAS opened at $65.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.28 and a 200 day moving average of $62.37. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $71.78.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

