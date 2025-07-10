Best Fintech Stocks To Watch Today – July 7th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, WEX, Carlyle Group, and Currenc Group are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that use technology to deliver or enhance financial services, such as digital payments, peer-to-peer lending, robo-advisory and blockchain-based solutions. Investors in fintech stocks gain exposure to firms whose innovations aim to disrupt traditional banking, insurance and investment industries by improving efficiency, accessibility and transparency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of MELI traded down $12.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2,501.08. The company had a trading volume of 305,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,711. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,469.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,139.17. The company has a market capitalization of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.49. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,579.78 and a 1-year high of $2,645.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

NYSE RKT traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,639,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,455. The company has a current ratio of 12.62, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -451.33 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

WEX stock traded down $1.72 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $149.51. The stock had a trading volume of 720,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,912. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.57. WEX has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of Carlyle Group stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.99. 1,856,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,657,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.01 and a 200-day moving average of $46.73. Carlyle Group has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $57.50.

Currenc Group (CURR)

Currenc Group, Inc. engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Shares of Currenc Group stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.99. 32,056,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,905,629. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.47. Currenc Group has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $7.08.

