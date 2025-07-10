Financial Analysis: PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN) & Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY)

Halfords Group (OTCMKTS:HLFDY – Get Free Report) and PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Halfords Group and PHINIA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Halfords Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 PHINIA 0 3 3 1 2.71

PHINIA has a consensus price target of $51.17, suggesting a potential upside of 7.07%. Given PHINIA’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe PHINIA is more favorable than Halfords Group.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Halfords Group $2.19 billion 0.19 -$42.87 million N/A N/A PHINIA $3.40 billion 0.56 $79.00 million $1.76 27.15

This table compares Halfords Group and PHINIA”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

PHINIA has higher revenue and earnings than Halfords Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.9% of PHINIA shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of PHINIA shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Halfords Group and PHINIA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Halfords Group N/A N/A N/A PHINIA 2.28% 9.88% 4.20%

Risk and Volatility

Halfords Group has a beta of 0.93, indicating that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PHINIA has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Halfords Group pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. PHINIA pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. PHINIA pays out 61.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PHINIA has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

PHINIA beats Halfords Group on 14 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Halfords Group

(Get Free Report)

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, leisure, cycling products and accessories, auto parts, and accessories through its stores and online. The Car Servicing segment provides car servicing and repair services from garages and mobile vans. The company also provides software as a service. Halfords Group plc was founded in 1892 and is based in Redditch, the United Kingdom.

About PHINIA

(Get Free Report)

PHINIA Inc. engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments. The Fuel Systems segment provides advanced fuel injection systems, including pumps, injectors, fuel rail assemblies, and engine control modules; fuel delivery modules; canisters; sensors; and electronic control modules. The segment also offers complete systems comprising associated software and calibration services, that reduce emissions and improve fuel economy for traditional and hybrid applications. The Aftermarket segment is involved in the sale of starters, alternators, and other new and remanufactured products, as well as maintenance, test equipment, and vehicle diagnostics solutions. It servs original equipment manufacturers of passenger cars, trucks, vans, sport-utility vehicles, medium-duty and heavy-duty trucks, and buses, as well as other off-highway construction, marine, and agricultural and industrial applications. PHINIA Inc. was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

